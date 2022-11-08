South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Director Sells $144,696.78 in Stock

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) Director Richard D. Campbell sold 4,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $144,696.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,654,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,912,767.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

South Plains Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

SPFI stock opened at $30.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.60 and a 200 day moving average of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $528.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.62. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $31.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

South Plains Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On South Plains Financial

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of South Plains Financial to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPFI. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in South Plains Financial in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in South Plains Financial by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in South Plains Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in South Plains Financial by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.78% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

