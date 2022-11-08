SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 35,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after buying an additional 12,344 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $107.88 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $91.37 and a 12 month high of $127.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.32.

