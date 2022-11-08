Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,309.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,710 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.7% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Amazon.com by 800.0% during the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in Amazon.com by 28.0% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 32 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $456,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 322,013 shares of company stock worth $15,858,230 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $90.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.04 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.58. The company has a market capitalization of $923.56 billion, a PE ratio of 83.09, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.91.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

