Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 249 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,391 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 4.5% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Chico Wealth RIA acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,794,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in Apple by 150.3% during the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apple Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 457,386 shares of company stock worth $70,627,433. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $138.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.63. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

