STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc trimmed its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STAG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 133.8% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth about $60,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of STAG opened at $31.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.97. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $48.27.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 109.78%.

A number of research firms recently commented on STAG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

