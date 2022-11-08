State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 2,860 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 52.9% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 730,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,152,000 after buying an additional 252,733 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter worth $21,170,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 26.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 971,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,535,000 after buying an additional 204,588 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter worth $10,558,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter worth $12,440,000. 48.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Down 1.7 %

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $74.71 on Tuesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $107.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.88.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

In other news, CFO Jim A. Swanson purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.99 per share, with a total value of $36,495.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,329.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on COLM shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Columbia Sportswear to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.88.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

