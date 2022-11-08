State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires New Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,645 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Progress Software by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 34,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Progress Software by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 67,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Progress Software by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 214,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,118,000 after acquiring an additional 60,103 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,828,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Progress Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Stock Up 1.5 %

PRGS stock opened at $50.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.97. Progress Software Co. has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $153.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.10 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 39.31%. Progress Software’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progress Software

In other news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $25,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,072.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $62,875.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,897.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $25,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,886 shares in the company, valued at $96,072.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,449 shares of company stock valued at $862,581. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Progress Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

