State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stock Position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,708,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,453,000 after acquiring an additional 77,845 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,458,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,186,000 after acquiring an additional 67,255 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,577,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,480,000 after buying an additional 115,267 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 9.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,035,000 after buying an additional 120,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 95.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 304,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,376,000 after buying an additional 148,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $45.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $63.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.98 and its 200 day moving average is $47.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

