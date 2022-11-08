State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 2,962 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZD. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at approximately $507,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at approximately $423,655,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,111,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,604,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,930,000. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZD has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.29.

Insider Activity

Ziff Davis Price Performance

In related news, Director Sarah Ann Fay acquired 1,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.49 per share, with a total value of $100,501.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,444.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZD opened at $73.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.85 and a 1-year high of $134.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.75.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $337.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.66 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

