State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 7,710 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Tronox were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Tronox by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,446,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the first quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tronox by 175.0% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tronox stock opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $25.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.30%.

In other Tronox news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $47,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 193,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,479.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson purchased 5,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.88 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 334,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,792.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $47,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 193,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,479.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tronox in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Tronox in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Tronox from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Tronox from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Tronox in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tronox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

