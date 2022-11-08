State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 8,316 Shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Kaman were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Kaman by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Kaman by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Kaman by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaman during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kaman by 1,014.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after buying an additional 229,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kaman stock opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.38 million, a PE ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.34. Kaman Co. has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $46.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KAMN shares. TheStreet cut Kaman from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kaman in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kaman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

