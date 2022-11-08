State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Stepan were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Stepan by 306.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Stepan by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Stepan in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Stepan by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Stepan from $147.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stepan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, COO Scott R. Behrens sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.24, for a total transaction of $60,082.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Jason Scott Keiper purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.45 per share, with a total value of $56,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,804.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Scott R. Behrens sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.24, for a total transaction of $60,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,955 shares of company stock valued at $423,309. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SCL opened at $106.31 on Tuesday. Stepan has a 52-week low of $91.64 and a 52-week high of $129.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.80.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Stepan had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $719.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Stepan will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a boost from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Stepan’s payout ratio is presently 20.21%.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

