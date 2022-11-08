State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,486 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 15,538 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SEM. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Select Medical by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Select Medical by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 177,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 45,614 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Select Medical by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,735 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 22,708 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 30.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,323,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,674,000 after purchasing an additional 309,799 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 1,084.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 102,497 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 93,844 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on Select Medical to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Select Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Select Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Select Medical from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday.

Select Medical Stock Down 2.6 %

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

Select Medical stock opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $35.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

Select Medical Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

