State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 199,273 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,378 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNB. First Command Bank purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

Shares of FNB opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.00. F.N.B. Co. has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.11.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $379.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 124,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,559.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David J. Malone sold 29,600 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $401,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,779.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William B. Campbell purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 124,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,559.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FNB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

F.N.B. Profile

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Featured Stories

