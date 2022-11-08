State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.15 Million Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 139,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $810,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,089,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,518,000 after buying an additional 125,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $36.51 on Tuesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $45.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.22.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $201.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.47 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 35.82% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

