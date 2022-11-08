State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in RH were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in RH by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in RH by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its stake in RH by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in RH by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in RH by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of RH in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RH in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of RH from $338.00 to $305.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of RH from $240.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RH has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.38.

RH Price Performance

Shares of RH opened at $259.23 on Tuesday. RH has a 1-year low of $207.37 and a 1-year high of $665.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.81 by $1.27. RH had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.69%. The business had revenue of $991.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that RH will post 24.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,200 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.56, for a total value of $676,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at $807,037.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 10,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.55, for a total value of $2,665,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,643 shares in the company, valued at $14,298,541.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.56, for a total transaction of $676,632.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,365 shares of company stock worth $3,902,819 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

About RH

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.