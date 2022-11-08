State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,974 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHAK. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 52.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 5.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 28,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 32.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $44.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.85. Shake Shack Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.72 and a fifty-two week high of $91.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.92 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Insider Activity

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $227.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

About Shake Shack

(Get Rating)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.