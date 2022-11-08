State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $2.21 Million in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 227.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 187.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AeroVironment

In related news, Director Charles Thomas Burbage sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $693,436.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,506,957.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $50,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,518.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Thomas Burbage sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $693,436.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,957.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AeroVironment Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $85.12 on Tuesday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $114.11. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,702.54 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.19). AeroVironment had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $108.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVAV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

About AeroVironment

(Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

Featured Articles

