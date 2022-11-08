State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $2.21 Million in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 110,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

OPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Office Properties Income Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st.

NASDAQ:OPI opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.65. The firm has a market cap of $750.34 million, a P/E ratio of 171.69 and a beta of 1.22. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.17 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.24%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,444.72%.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

