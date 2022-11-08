State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New $2.14 Million Investment in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 73,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 20,521 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $878,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 1,146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 132,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after buying an additional 122,290 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Energy

In other news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $5,555,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,277.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $5,555,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,277.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $1,494,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,662 shares in the company, valued at $674,012.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock worth $10,803,425 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PBF Energy Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PBF. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

NYSE:PBF opened at $47.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.53 and its 200-day moving average is $34.01. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.21.

PBF Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%.

PBF Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

See Also

