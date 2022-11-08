State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New $2.17 Million Investment in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 97,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Core & Main by 35.0% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,639,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,549,000 after buying an additional 3,018,351 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in Core & Main in the first quarter valued at $51,950,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 58.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,035 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the first quarter worth about $32,464,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the first quarter worth about $28,253,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Core & Main news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 11,000,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $258,830,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 11,000,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $258,830,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 14,730 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $361,474.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,108.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,104,537 shares of company stock valued at $261,422,657. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Price Performance

CNM stock opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.01 and a 200-day moving average of $23.07. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $32.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.36. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Core & Main from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Core & Main from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Core & Main to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.44.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

