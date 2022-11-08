State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New $2.21 Million Investment in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 112,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHC. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 6.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 4.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 1.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 20.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Stock Performance

Sotera Health stock opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.27. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $27.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sotera Health Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $25.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.22.

(Get Rating)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Featured Stories

