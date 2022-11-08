State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 6,326 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 6,326 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 988,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,213,000 after purchasing an additional 625,083 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,991,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,815,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 668,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,862,000 after purchasing an additional 268,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 668,920 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,797,000 after purchasing an additional 212,055 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 6,361 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.98, for a total value of $426,059.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,234,308.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,278 shares of company stock worth $1,714,374. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gentherm Trading Up 3.2 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on THRM. StockNews.com began coverage on Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Gentherm to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

THRM opened at $67.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75 and a beta of 1.26. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $49.45 and a 52 week high of $99.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About Gentherm

(Get Rating)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.