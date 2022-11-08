State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 201,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,676 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,767,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,942 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,899.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,723,000 after buying an additional 1,317,204 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 17.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,506,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,971,000 after buying an additional 969,411 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 99.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,635,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,366,000 after buying an additional 815,081 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,138,000. 80.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GT shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.30. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $24.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.92.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

