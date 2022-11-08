State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,719 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Itron were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,043,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,994,000 after acquiring an additional 123,400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Itron by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 991,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,239,000 after purchasing an additional 110,107 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Itron by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 776,570 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,920,000 after purchasing an additional 67,393 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Itron by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 622,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,793,000 after purchasing an additional 435,870 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Itron by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 588,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,087,000 after purchasing an additional 70,538 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $124,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,005,877.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Itron to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Itron from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their target price on shares of Itron from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $50.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.76. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.38 and a 52 week high of $78.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 1.30.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

