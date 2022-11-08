State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,027 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in NorthWestern by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 366.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in NorthWestern by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in NorthWestern by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $216,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,430,195.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian B. Bird sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $357,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,462 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,339.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $216,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,430,195.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,502 shares of company stock valued at $663,637. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NorthWestern Stock Down 2.2 %

NorthWestern Dividend Announcement

NorthWestern stock opened at $51.38 on Tuesday. NorthWestern Co. has a 1-year low of $48.68 and a 1-year high of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 82.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on NWE shares. TheStreet lowered NorthWestern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on NorthWestern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on NorthWestern from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on NorthWestern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NorthWestern from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

