State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 14,777 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,628 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,777 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in BOX were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of BOX by 14.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOX by 15.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 13,033 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX during the second quarter worth approximately $25,866,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of BOX during the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOX by 6.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on BOX in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on BOX in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BOX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded BOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.78.

Insider Activity at BOX

BOX Stock Down 0.5 %

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $349,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,369,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,775,019.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,790 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BOX opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $33.04. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.38 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.66 and its 200 day moving average is $27.40.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BOX

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

