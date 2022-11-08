State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,726 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Plexus were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,425,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,052,000 after purchasing an additional 15,398 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in Plexus by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,272,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,893,000 after acquiring an additional 74,646 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Plexus by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,818,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,039,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,563,000 after buying an additional 12,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 865,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,842,000 after buying an additional 148,590 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Plexus

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $96,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,438,924.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $96,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,438,924.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.20, for a total transaction of $253,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,934 shares in the company, valued at $4,344,920.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,478. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Plexus Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLXS. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Plexus to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Plexus stock opened at $101.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.31. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $103.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Plexus Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

