State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 36,655 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,842 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,655 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Fluor were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Fluor in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Fluor by 596.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fluor in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Fluor in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Fluor in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

FLR stock opened at $33.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.26 and its 200 day moving average is $26.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.41. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fluor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on Fluor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Sunday. DA Davidson upgraded Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Fluor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fluor from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

