State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 6,455 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,711 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,455 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 957.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $39.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.15 and a 12-month high of $54.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.76.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating).

