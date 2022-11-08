State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 53,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,113,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,960,000 after purchasing an additional 241,316 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,501,000 after purchasing an additional 735,924 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,018,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,104,000 after purchasing an additional 410,211 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 977,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,549,000 after purchasing an additional 127,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,767,000. 52.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DigitalOcean from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on DigitalOcean from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on DigitalOcean from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.20.

DigitalOcean stock opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 16.59, a quick ratio of 16.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.97 and a 200-day moving average of $40.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.66 and a beta of 1.26. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $133.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. DigitalOcean’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $81,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 100,897 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,235.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,269 shares of company stock worth $471,700. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

