State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in QuidelOrtho by 2.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the first quarter worth $855,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 28.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho during the first quarter valued at $434,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QDEL stock opened at $88.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.91. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.28. QuidelOrtho Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.88 and a fifty-two week high of $180.06.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QDEL shares. Citigroup started coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised QuidelOrtho from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

