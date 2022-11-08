Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc grew its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STLD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 183.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,166,000 after acquiring an additional 893,705 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,820,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,154,201,000 after acquiring an additional 801,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after acquiring an additional 800,656 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 155.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 539,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,021,000 after acquiring an additional 328,309 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 345.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 370,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,887,000 after purchasing an additional 287,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 701,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,618,650.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 0.6 %

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

STLD stock opened at $95.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $100.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.57.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.