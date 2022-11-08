Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,100 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 31.3% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 5,986.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 48,369 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the first quarter worth $933,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 19.9% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $587,503.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 168,905 shares in the company, valued at $13,556,315.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $587,503.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 168,905 shares in the company, valued at $13,556,315.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $253,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Crocs Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.43.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $80.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.08 and a 12-month high of $183.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.87.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

