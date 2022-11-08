Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.04% of the company’s stock.
TSI stock opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $5.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average is $4.88.
TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
