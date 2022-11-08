Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 1,867 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,925,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,844,000 after purchasing an additional 742,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,999,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,067,000 after buying an additional 28,333 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,616,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,420,000 after buying an additional 263,521 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,299,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,891,000 after buying an additional 338,330 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,130,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,870,000 after buying an additional 450,006 shares during the period. 59.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compass Diversified Stock Performance

Shares of CODI stock opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. Compass Diversified has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $33.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day moving average is $21.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 969.50 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 19th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,000.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Compass Diversified

In other news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $118,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,527.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $118,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,527.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 146,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $3,483,876.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,937,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,207,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Compass Diversified Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Read More

