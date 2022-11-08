Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 3,047 Shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 874.0% in the first quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 326,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 292,590 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 64.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 105,819 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $379,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 58.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 33,419 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NRO stock opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0312 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.38%.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

