Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 1,383.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 2,475.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $119.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.74. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $114.11 and a 1 year high of $453.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 86.95%. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $380.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $295.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.74.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,049,701.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,840 shares in the company, valued at $122,982,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 120,596 shares of company stock worth $23,955,534 over the last three months. Insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

