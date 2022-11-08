Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 73,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 29,672 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund alerts:

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:CTR opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $33.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.88.

Insider Activity

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Profile

In other ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 2,187 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.62 per share, for a total transaction of $69,152.94. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,240.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 24,312 shares of company stock worth $756,437.

(Get Rating)

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.