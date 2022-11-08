Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 61,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,524 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 85,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter.

EOS opened at $16.66 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $24.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.33.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1152 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

