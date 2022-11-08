Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Capital Strategies grew its stake in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 388,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 96,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 24,371 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $667,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 165,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after buying an additional 36,701 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 309.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the period.

Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS PBTP opened at $24.54 on Tuesday. Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $24.70 and a 52-week high of $24.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average of $25.54.

