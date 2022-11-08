Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $285,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 30,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 12,083 shares during the period. Treasure Coast Financial Planning boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 53,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 22,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 17,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

RYF opened at $56.42 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.55 and a 200-day moving average of $55.62.

