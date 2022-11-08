Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $285,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Get Rating) by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IAK. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $8,201,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $678,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,660,000. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Insurance ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAK opened at $90.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.39. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a twelve month low of $77.83 and a twelve month high of $93.64.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.