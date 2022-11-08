Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $293,000 Stock Holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,844 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNNE. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Cannae during the second quarter worth about $10,024,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Cannae by 7.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,904,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,526,000 after acquiring an additional 492,342 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cannae during the first quarter worth about $4,650,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Cannae by 130.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 259,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 146,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Cannae by 15.2% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,038,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,083,000 after acquiring an additional 136,744 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Cannae from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens lifted their target price on Cannae from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Cannae Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of CNNE stock opened at $22.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $174.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 104.42%. Research analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cannae

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

