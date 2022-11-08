Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $303,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 104.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XMMO. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 139.4% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 13,440 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XMMO opened at $79.36 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $68.22 and a 1 year high of $97.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.12 and a 200-day moving average of $76.82.

