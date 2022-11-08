Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $305,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RPV. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,861,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $78.91 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $69.47 and a 12 month high of $88.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.31 and its 200-day moving average is $77.99.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.