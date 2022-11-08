Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $306,000 Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 309,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,013,000 after acquiring an additional 39,022 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 1.9 %

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $191.99 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $147.32 and a 1-year high of $192.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.25.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AJG. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Argus began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.07, for a total value of $3,030,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,651,745.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 16,200 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.07, for a total transaction of $3,030,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,651,745.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,595,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,428,849 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

