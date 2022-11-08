Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $323,000 Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 1.0 %

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $34.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 2.06. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.34%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $154,810.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 142,400 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.10 per share, with a total value of $4,998,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 63,676,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,235,038,200.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $154,810.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 590,030 shares of company stock worth $20,493,524 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MGM shares. Citigroup increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

MGM Resorts International Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.