Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $391,000 Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 45.2% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 620,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,708,000 after buying an additional 193,097 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in American International Group by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in American International Group by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in American International Group by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American International Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American International Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.09.

Shares of AIG opened at $59.17 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.05 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.68 and its 200 day moving average is $54.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 23.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.61%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

