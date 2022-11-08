Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Invests $302,000 in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,000 after acquiring an additional 8,430 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 245,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,432,000 after buying an additional 48,175 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,401,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 149,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after buying an additional 102,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,336,000.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $36.28 and a twelve month high of $48.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.09.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.